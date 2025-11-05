Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Grasim Industries had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Grasim Industries Stock Performance

Grasim Industries stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Grasim Industries has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

