Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Grasim Industries had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.71%.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
Grasim Industries stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Grasim Industries has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
