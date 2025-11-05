Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,361 shares.The stock last traded at $28.76 and had previously closed at $29.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

