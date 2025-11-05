NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 135,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 71,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
