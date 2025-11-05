Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,610,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,584 shares.The stock last traded at $3.6250 and had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Americas Gold and Silver from $1.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Gold and Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Americas Gold and Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Up 2.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Gold and Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.