New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.4587, but opened at $0.3676. New World Development shares last traded at $0.4752, with a volume of 4,390 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised New World Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New World Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

