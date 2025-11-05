Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Releases Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Ambu A/S Stock Down 16.5%

AMBBY traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

