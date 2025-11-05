Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Releases Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,129. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $856.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David L. Holtz sold 36,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $106,048.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 954,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,421.68. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Joseph Kedzior sold 25,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 834,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,647.16. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock valued at $617,064. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 830.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

