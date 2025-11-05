GAP (NYSE:GAP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

GAP stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 6,850,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.10. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $11,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,795,595.80. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,064 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $5,789,784.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,453,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,261,250.46. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,784. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

