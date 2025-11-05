Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY):

11/3/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/1/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $985.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $840.00 to $930.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $948.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $876.00 to $879.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $925.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $875.00 to $948.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $700.00 to $800.00.

9/27/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $830.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $970.00.

9/16/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.