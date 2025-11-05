SL Green Realty (SLG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) recently:

11/3/2025 – SL Green Realty was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SL Green Realty was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – SL Green Realty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

10/21/2025 – SL Green Realty was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

10/13/2025 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – SL Green Realty was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at New Street Research.

10/9/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – SL Green Realty had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – SL Green Realty had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/15/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 30,900.00%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

