Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the average volume of 16,007 call options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 10,524,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,977. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

