Comparing Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crocs and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 3 5 7 0 2.27 Savers Value Village 0 4 4 1 2.67

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $103.42, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.82%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Crocs.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Crocs has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crocs and Savers Value Village”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.07 billion 1.08 $950.07 million $3.07 26.34 Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 0.90 $29.03 million ($0.01) -888.50

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01%

Summary

Crocs beats Savers Value Village on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

