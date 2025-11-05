Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 951,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,352. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

