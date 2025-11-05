Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Up 16.8%

NYSE:KMT traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 312,769 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 240.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 274,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 217,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.