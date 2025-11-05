Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

