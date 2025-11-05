Arrowroot Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 10,493 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.