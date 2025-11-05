10,806 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Bought by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

