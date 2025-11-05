Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Nintendo had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 billion.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

