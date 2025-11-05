Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snap-On (SNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap-On (NYSE: SNA):

10/21/2025 – Snap-On had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $395.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Snap-On had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $395.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Snap-On was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Snap-On had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $365.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Snap-On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Snap-On had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Snap-On had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Snap-On had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Snap-On had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.