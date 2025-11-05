Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.2070, with a volume of 366406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Magna International from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

