Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Trading Up 9.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.80 and last traded at GBX 34.20. 516,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 60,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.20.

Conygar Investment Stock Up 9.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

