Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.31. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 600 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Sims Metal Management has an average rating of “Sell”.
Sims Metal Management Price Performance
Sims Metal Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.
About Sims Metal Management
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
