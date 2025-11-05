Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on January 30th

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.
Pearl Diver Credit Trading Down 1.2%
Pearl Diver Credit stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551. Pearl Diver Credit has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.
Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million.
Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.
