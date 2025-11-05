Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on January 30th

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Trading Down 1.2%

Pearl Diver Credit stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551. Pearl Diver Credit has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pearl Diver Credit stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. ( NYSE:PDCC Free Report ) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Pearl Diver Credit worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

