PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,712. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

