Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 808,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 163,813 shares.The stock last traded at $70.0030 and had previously closed at $69.81.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,132.8% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.