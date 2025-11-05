SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,244,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 574,701 shares.The stock last traded at $92.74 and had previously closed at $91.50.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 259.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $919,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

