Waste Management (WM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waste Management (NYSE: WM):

11/4/2025 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2025 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $238.00.

10/31/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $264.00 to $254.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $235.00 to $231.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $268.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $234.00 to $223.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $252.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $271.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $271.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Waste Management had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $265.00 to $262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $243.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Waste Management had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.