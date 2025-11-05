360 Financial Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

360 Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $493.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its 200-day moving average is $444.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

