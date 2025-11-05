NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

