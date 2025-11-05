Ellevest Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.