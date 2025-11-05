Ring Mountain Capital LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 80,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

