Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $578,000 in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1%

CTAS opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

