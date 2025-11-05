Beckerman Institutional LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.