Beckerman Institutional LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 169,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,421,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,835 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.