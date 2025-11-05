Head-To-Head Review: Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) versus Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invent Ventures and Palmer Square Capital BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures $790,000.00 3.80 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC $143.51 million 2.74 $47.67 million $0.56 21.88

Analyst Recommendations

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Invent Ventures and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 1 0 2.25

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Invent Ventures has a beta of -53.96, meaning that its stock price is 5,496% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invent Ventures and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 13.51% 10.91% 4.15%

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Invent Ventures on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

