Burney Co. Lowers Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nucor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,856,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,059,000 after purchasing an additional 177,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,804,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.04.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.