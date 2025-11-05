Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,121 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $485.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.29 and a 200 day moving average of $467.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

