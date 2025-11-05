Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 242,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 72,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

