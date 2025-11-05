BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 21,826 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.51. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.