International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is TKG Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 3.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

