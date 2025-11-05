Ellevest Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,071 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

