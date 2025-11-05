Ellevest Inc. Buys 8,424 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Obsido Oy bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $702,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.