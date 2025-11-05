Ellevest Inc. Buys 8,424 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Obsido Oy bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $702,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

