Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0811 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.