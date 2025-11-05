L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $290.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.43 and its 200 day moving average is $262.92.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

