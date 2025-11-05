Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 458.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,741 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRDM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 43.7%

Shares of BATS FRDM opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

About Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

