Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Director Gerald Johnson Acquires 100 Shares

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.33 per share, for a total transaction of $38,433.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,866. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eaton Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $377.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa America raised Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 72,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

