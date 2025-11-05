Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP William Thomas Elsener Buys 600 Shares

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,706.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,552.19. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Thomas Elsener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE MTDR opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.Matador Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 143.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Matador Resources by 45.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,194,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,715,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

