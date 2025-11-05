iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,272 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.01.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

