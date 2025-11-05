SoundThinking (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect SoundThinking to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $27.9660 million for the quarter. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect SoundThinking to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSTI opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,928.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,925 shares of company stock valued at $223,967. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

