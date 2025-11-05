iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

